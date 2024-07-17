FL Dem Chair: 2nd Trump Term, Project 2025 Will Look Like How Florida’s Run

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said that people in Florida know “what Project 2025 is. We’ve been living as lab rats for the Heritage Foundation the last six years under Ron DeSantis.” And when you talk about issues like that “people understand what’s on the line and they’re ready to re-elect Joe Biden.”

While discussing Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) call for Biden to leave the race, Fried said, “[W]hen I was running for governor in 2021 and 2022, I was asked, point blank, if I wanted President Biden to come here and campaign in the state of Florida. As candidates, everybody walks in with this mentality of what’s best for themselves and whether — the impact it has on their own election. And the reality is, is when you talk to the people on the ground, when you talk to the people — not even just Democrats, you talk to Independents, they understand what Project 2025 is. The people in the state of Florida [know] what Project 2025 is. We’ve been living as lab rats for the Heritage Foundation the last six years under Ron DeSantis. When you start talking about the issues and getting off of this other rhetoric, people understand what’s on the line and they’re ready to re-elect Joe Biden.”

