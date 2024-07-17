Gutfeld: Trump, Vance Have Dems ‘Looking About as Organized as a Smash-and-Grab at 7-Eleven’

During his Tuesday broadcast’s monologue, Fox News Channel host Greg Gutfeld noted how, throughout the Republican National Convention, it seemed the GOP was getting its “groove” back.

Partial transcript as follows:

So, with the nomination of Trump and his V.P., J.D. Vance, America woke up today to two white men who may well run the country for the next four years.

That’s two Hitlers for the price of one. So, what’s going on here? Why are evil white men not only leading in the polls but adding minority voters the way Joy Behar adds chins?

Right now, these two evil whites have the Democratic Party looking about as organized as a smash-and-grab at 7-Eleven. The truth is there is a key difference between the left and right that goes beyond policy, which is why people of all types are shifting Republican. At heart, the right loves America. They’re not afraid to show it. They are the ones who stand for the national anthem, who love the military, who see America as a force for good and get satisfaction from their families, their country and this show, of course.

But the left is, quite simply, as miserable as “Morning Joe” when Mika is dieting. Or Mika, when Joe is having his period.

Both sides have their warriors, for sure, but at least the right are happy warriors. That’s why we’re winning. And thanks to Trump, Republicans got their groove back. For example, of the difference between the two sides. Just look at the reactions to the assassination attempt. Think about it.

The guy they hate gets shot, and they are the ones who are miserable, including many who made no secret that they wish the shooter hadn’t missed.

But our guy gets shot, and what happens? Everyone chants USA. Trump gets his head creased by a round from an A.K., and he pops up full of defiance and love for country, looking for his odor eaters.

Because that’s what he meant by fight, of course. He meant fight for this place, fight for its founding principles, its freedoms, its strengths, not its damn pronouns.