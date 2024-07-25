Inslee: Harris Will Give Border Position ‘in Her Inaugural Address’

During an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) responded to a question on why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t talked about the border or immigration by stating that “She’s going to do that in her Inaugural Address.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “Why hasn’t she talked about taxes? Why hasn’t she talked about the border? Why hasn’t she talked about immigration?”

Inslee answered, “She’s going to do that in her Inaugural Address. And I can’t wait for that and I can’t wait for when she wipes the floor with Donald Trump. When she debates Donald Trump, they’re going to have to call it in the second round and throw in the towel. This match between her, a prosecutor and a con man, a person who understands the fundamental challenges and the promise of democracy, who recognized that Americans value democracy and not dictatorship, who realized that we should give tax fairness to working families, not just billionaire friends, who recognizes the threats of climate change and the promise, economically, of growing jobs around clean energy, you bet you will hear about those things in more detail coming up. But what she has done in the shortest period of time of all — of any time in American history, she’s united the Democratic Party.”

