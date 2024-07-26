Ana Navarro: JD Vance Has ‘Hateful’ Cruelty to Childless People

Political commentator Ana Navarro said said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) talks about childless people “in a hateful way.”

Navarro said, “I want to talk to you about this JD Vance thing because I went back and I read the speech and I saw him. I saw the remarks that he was making. He does when he talks about childless people, he does it in a hateful way. He categorically specifically said that we should punish things that are bad, i.e. having no children, and reward things that are good. That is why he is suggesting things like giving folks with children more votes and giving people without children more taxes.”

She continued, “So it is, it is from that it is not sarcasm and it is not about child tax credit. It is about punishing people who don’t have children. I have to inform Mr. Vance that we are not The Handmaid’s Tale we don’t live under a society where adults in this country are forced to have children.”

She added, “It is a free choice and for some of us it’s not even a free choice. Some of us tried and couldn’t do it. For the cruelty of that man to suggest that because I couldn’t have a child, I should be punished by having less votes and paying more taxes and being derided as a childless cat lady. And then he’s going to talk to me about family values and Christian values, shame on you, shame on you. And it is angering all sorts of people. It is angering women across the United States because we also have the abortion rights issue. We also have the IVF issue that is being being affected by the Dobbs decision. I mean, it’s just add it to the pot.”

