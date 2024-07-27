RFK Jr.: Dems ‘Destroying Democracy’ in the Name of Saving It

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” 2024 Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that the Democratic Party is “destroying democracy” in the name of saving it.

Kennedy said, “[W]hen I was a kid, the whole kind of central focus of the Democratic Party was making sure that every American could vote for whoever they wanted to vote for. The Democratic Party today is all about the opposite of that, about making sure that candidates who are going to run against their chosen candidate are — that the legal system, that the law enforcement agencies are used to prevent those candidates from running. They’ve made it almost impossible for me to get on the ballot in all the states. I am going to. In fact, we have now completed all the signatures. I think we have one state left where we have a couple hundred signatures. We’ve gotten over 2 million signatures, more signatures than any presidential candidate in history. We’ve done something nobody in history has been able to do up against these headwinds that they’ve created for us. They’re suing us in all the states, but we’re going to win the lawsuits. But it’s not a good look for the Democratic Party. They’re saying, well, we have to do this in order to save democracy from Donald Trump, but they’re actually — the real argument is we’re destroying democracy in order to save it.”

(h/t Vigilant News)

