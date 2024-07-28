Pritzker: Trump and Vance Are ‘Just Weird’

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) were “just weird.”

Pritzker said, “The electorate is energized. Democrats are ready to go. You’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people signing up to volunteer. Our candidate is the energizer bunny. She’s been everywhere all the time over the last several days, and we’re excited about that to get to see her in the battleground states and all over the country. Her message is one that I think resonates with people. One of those things, of course, is pointing out the differences between these two candidates.”

He added, “I mean, on the other side, they’re just weird. I mean, they really are. The things that they stand for, Donald Trump of course, is afraid of windmills. You know, he talks about all kinds of crazy stuff. You know, his running mate as you probably have heard is, you know, getting known for his obsession with couches, and somebody who is hiding his views on a woman’s right to choose, and then just broadly, the attack on people who are childless and saying that we ought to raise taxes on childless people and calling them cat ladies. I think, you know, he apologized to cats, but, you know, he hasn’t apologized to women.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN