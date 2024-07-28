Schumer Dodges Multiple Questions on if He Pressured Biden to Quit

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dodged direct questions about whether he personally pressured President Joe Biden to leave the race.

Partial transcript as follows:

ROBERT COSTA: Senator, on July 13, you went to Delaware to meet with President Biden. It was a private discussion, and I know you’d like to keep your discussions with the President private. But that for history was a very momentous meeting in the sense of you were the Senate Democratic leader, the Majority Leader meeting with the President to discuss the presidential race. For history, for the record, did you, in any way, suggest to the President that he should leave the presidential race on July 13?

SCHUMER: Well, first, let’s look at President Biden’s record. He’s had one of the most amazing presidencies we’ve had in decades, passing so many good things: the infrastructure bill, the IRA bill, getting the price of prescription drugs down for the first time, going against the NRA successfully, helping our veterans with burn pits. So he’s had an amazingly successful record. And he’s always done what’s right for America. And I respect him, I respect his patriotism, I respect the amazing things he’s done. We work together on many of them.

COSTA: But just for history, though, did you- what was your role, what was your intention with that meeting with him on July 13? Because some Biden allies feel heard about this entire process. I just sat down the other day was Senator Chris Coons, your colleague, and he said a lot of people feel hurt, angry about how this all played out and you did go to see him and conveyed the views of your colleagues based on our reporting. So what exactly happened there? What was your role, if any, and suggested he get out or stay?

SCHUMER: As I said, yeah, I’m not going to get into the specifics. But he can- the Pres- President Biden will walk away from the presidency with his head held high, because of all the great things he’s done and because he put America first he always has.