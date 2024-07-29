Trump: Olympic Opening Ceremony ‘Was a Disgrace’

During an interview that aired on Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former President Donald Trump reacted to the Last Supper display during Friday night’s opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, called the display a “disgrace.”

“I thought the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually,” he said. “I thought it was a disgrace.”

“The mocking of The Last Supper,” host Laura Ingraham replied. “Catholics and Christians across the globe are outraged.”

“I thought it was terrible,” Trump responded.

Later, Ingraham pointed out that the next Olympics would be in Los Angeles, to which Trump responded by saying there would not be a Last Supper as portrayed in Paris.

“We won’t be having a Last Supper as portrayed the way they portrayed it the other night,” he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was terrible … Look, I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded. but I think what they did was a disgrace.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor