Warnock: Energy in Georgia for Harris ‘Electric’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the energy at Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign rally in Atlanta was “electric.”

Warnock said, “Tonight’s rally is the top of the heap. The energy here as you can see is electric. The rally is actually over and still there is a great deal of excitement. You can feel it on the ground. I was actually with the vice president, we came down from Washington, D.C. and as we were riding through Atlanta, you could see people lining up on the streets, you could see them standing on bridges, waiting to greet her in battleground Georgia. We know from experience in Georgia that when we show up we win. The path to the White House goes through Georgia. I think the vice president felt that here tonight.”

He added, “If I and my colleague Jon Ossoff, and African American man and a Jewish man can win in Georgia, Kamala Harris can win in Georgia. The contrast between these two campaigns could not be more stark. You literally have a criminal running against a prosecutor. But more importantly, I think when you look at the contrast between Project 2025, which wants to cut the civil service. They want to cut Head Start.”

