Pritzker: Trump ‘Bewildered’ by Kamala Harris

Governor J. B. Pritzker (D-IL) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump had no idea how to handle his Democrat challenger Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pritzker said, “Kamala Harris is the perfect person at this moment. We’ve got the kind of palpable excitement, the energy that we really need in the party to carry us to victory in November. Of course Donald Trump is, I think, bewildered by it all. I don’t know that he has any idea how to handle the excitement that’s happening on the Democratic side or Kamala Harris herself. Let’s face it. I think we’ve seen that he doesn’t want to debate her. He’s, sort of, afraid of her. I’m not exactly sure what it is that keeps him from admitting that he should debate her. But I’m excited about the fact that they’re going to have a debate because I really think he can’t not give in to this.”

He continued, “She’s going to prosecute the case. He’s a guy who’s 34-time convicted felon, a fraudster, and he’s congenital liar, of course, and he’s been held liable for sexual assault. I think there’s a lot of fodder there for her, not to mention the extremist views that he brings to the table, which he demonstrated in Chicago yesterday in front of that National Association of Black Journalists meeting.”

He added, “She’ll be a historic President of the United States. But importantly, she brings with her the issues that are important to people of all backgrounds.”

