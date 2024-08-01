Van Jones: ‘Kamala-Mania’ Sweeping the Nation, Harris Is a ‘Heartbeat of Hope’

CNN political analyst Van Jones said Thursday on “The Situation Room” that there is “Kamala-mania” in the 2024 presidential election because people are excited about Kamala Harris.

When asked about her fundraising, Jones said, “Kamala-mania, Kamala-mania. Just energy, energy energy. A big percentage of those donors are first-time donors in this cycle, hadn’t given to Biden, had not given to anybody. People are excited about Kamala Harris. And it’s showing up in the numbers, it’s showing up in the polls. What a turnaround in the past two weeks in terms of energy, momentum and enthusiasm for Kamala Harris.”

He continued, “She has not got a chance to debate Trump yet so there’s things on the horizon, but where she is right now, there’s — sometimes, the person makes the moment, and sometimes the moment makes the person. This was a moment that was crying out for some kind of breakthrough, some kind of hope.”

Jones added, “Most Americans didn’t want Trump or Biden. There was this death watch for democracy after the debate. Democrats are looking at this thing like, ‘Holy crap — are we going to have democracy after this election?’ And you got a heartbeat of hope, Kamala Harris raising her hand and saying, ‘I’ll handle this.’ And it has just released a flood of energy. And I think it’s going to continue for a while.”

