MSNBC’s Wallace: Every Dem on VP List ‘Next Level’ Above Trump, Vance

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that every Democrat on Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate list was “next level league” above former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Wallace said, “What I’m going to say might not be popular or in my interest, everyone on this list is in a next level league from the person that the top and the number two spot on the Republican side. I mean, the Harris candidacy is just brimming with enthusiasm and energy and a vivaciousness that the Democrats didn’t even expect and the Republicans certainly didn’t.”

She continued, “And everyone on this list is so solid and so talented that I wonder, I mean, sometimes I’m anxious, and I’m checking my phone to see if the news has leaked yet. And sometimes I’m, like, they’re all great.”

Wallace added, “I do — in this last news cycle, before we know who she picks, I want to stick with this idea of this massive bench as another accomplishment of President Joe Biden’s. This is the Biden agenda being a magnet, not a replant. This is when you are for bridges and roads and not for injecting bleach. This is what happens to your party.”

