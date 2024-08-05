Pelosi Says She Has Not Spoken to Joe Biden Since He Dropped Out

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that she has not spoken to President Joe Biden since he decided to pass the torch and step aside from the presidential election.

Guest host Dana Bash said, “The lawmakers who came out 1 2 3 are some of the lawmakers who are closest to you, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, Zoe Lofgren, with statements saying that they respectfully thought it was time for the president to step aside. I’ve had people say to me, and I, just as a longtime observer of you, thought, oh, wow, those are all Pelosi allies. You had nothing to do with that?”

Pelosi said, “I have hundreds of allies in the Congress of the United States. I had nothing to do with that. If you ask them, it’s almost insulting to them because they’re formidable figures in the Congress of the United States. They make their own judgement and their own statements.”

Bash asked, “Have you spoken with President Biden since he dropped out?”

Pelosi said, “No, I have not.”

Bash asked, “Do you hope to?”

Pelosi said, “Yes I hope to. We’re all busy.”

Bash asked, “Is everything ok with your relationship?”

Pelosi said, “You’d have to ask him. But I hope so.”

