FNC’s Baier: Walz Is ‘Not Afraid To Mix It Up’ on Our Shows

Fox News host Bret Baier said Tuesday on “America’s Newsroom” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), has gone on Fox shows and is “not afraid to mix it up.”

Baier said, “I mean, this guy hunts, he ice fishes. You know, he’s one of those guys. He talks about rural America and how Donald Trump doesn’t understand it. On the flip side, Donald Trump and — the former president and JD Vance are talking directly to those folks and trying to get those folks — just like they built that coalition, he did, Trump did in 2016.”

Co-host Gillian Turner asked, “He is given the credit for coining the term ‘weird’ to describe the Republican ticket. That’s obviously taken off among the Harris crowd. You think this may be a case of the campaign choosing the shiniest object in the room?”

Baier responded, “They like how he talks. They like how he addresses media interviews. He’s been on our shows. He’s not afraid to get — like JD Vance, he’s not afraid to go to different places. He’s not afraid to mix it up. He does speak in plain speak. He’s a former football coach, you know, former teacher. He has that appeal, that affect.”

