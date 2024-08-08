CNN’s Keilar: Vance Might Be ‘Imperfect Messenger’ on Walz, Vance’s Actual Title Gives ‘Impression’ He Saw Combat

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN host Brianna Keilar argued that 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “may be an imperfect messenger” to criticize 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D) over his claims about his military service because “the title combat correspondent” — which she acknowledged is the title Vance held — “kind of gives you a different impression” that he saw combat.

Keilar said, “One of the things I think is, at what point did military service become a liability? That’s one of the things that’s sort of on my mind as I look at this. I also think that JD Vance, as a messenger on this may be an imperfect messenger, because we have — as you introduced him as a combat correspondent, which was what his title was. But when you dig a little deeper into that, he was a public affairs specialist, someone who did not see combat, which, certainly, the title combat correspondent kind of gives you a different impression. So, he may be the imperfect messenger on that.”

She continued, “But, at the same time, then you have this argument going on where it seems to be, did you really serve your country unless you were shot at a lot? And I just think that’s a very kind of gross place to be, because there is so much service and sacrifice that goes on in the military. Anyone in the military or who values the military will tell you that there’s a lot more to it than just being in danger. And here you have them bickering over something which should be assets that they’re both bringing for their candidates.”

