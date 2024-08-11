JD Vance: Mass Deportations Should ‘Start with 1 Million’

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Trump administration will start mass deportations with a million people.

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “One of the proposals in the platform you’ve talked about, and Trump has talked about, is a mass deportation. You said he said he’ll start with the easy ones, the criminals, people who commit crimes, deport them, but he said deporting 15 million to 20 million people, how do you actually do that?

Vance said, “We have to start with the fact that we have a wide-open southern border because our border czar set a lot of open border policies.”

Karl said, “You know she wasn’t the border czar.”

Vance said, “That was what the media called her. She assumed the title.”

Karl asked, “You’re going to knock on doors and ask people for their papers?”

Vance said, “This is the wrong attitude towards it, right? There’s 20 million people here illegally. You start with what’s achievable. You do that, and then you go onto what’s achievable from there. If you deport a lot of violent criminals and frankly if you make it harder to hire illegal labor, I think you go a lot of the way to solving the illegal immigration problem. But look, President Trump is absolutely right. You cannot have a border unless you’re willing to deport some people. I think it’s interesting that people focus on, well, how do you deport 18 million people? Let’s start with 1 million. That’s where Kamala Harris has failed and we can go from there.”

