Maria Bartiromo Interviews Lifelike Artificial Intelligence Clone

Delphi co-founder and CEO Dara Ladjevardian and his clone were interviewed Friday on Fox Business Channel’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” to demonstrate the capabilities.

The clone said, “The purpose of having a clone is to scale your unique way of thinking and interacting. It allows you to share your knowledge, experiences and personality with others in a personalized way. This can be incredibly valuable for mentoring, teaching or even just sharing your insights with a broader audience.”

He continued, “We take security very seriously. Your company’s proprietary material is protected through strict data privacy measures and encryption. Only authorized users can access your clone, and you have full control over what information it can share. This ensures your sensitive data remains secure while you benefit from the clone’s capabilities.”

Ladjevardian said, “The goal of Delphi is not automation, but rather augmentation. I think that humans will always opt to learn from and converse with real humans, because there are experiences behind those humans. I don’t fully buy the AI therapist that’s going to help you with everything in your life, because it lacks humanity. There’s no experiences behind that, and so what clones do is actually give humans the scale of AI. AI is never stopping. It’s generating 24/7. The internet is supposed to be 96% AI by 2026, but when you have a clone, you can reach that scale as a human and make sure that your specific words are out there reaching people.”

