Haberman: Trump ‘Clearly Feeling Cornered,’ Struggling Against VP Harris

New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that she believes former President Donald Trump is struggling to find a way to attack his opponent President Kamala Harris.

Haberman said, “She is a woman and she is a black woman, and both of those factors have proven pretty challenging for him in the past. His allies will say he is an equal opportunity offender and he goes after everybody, and it’s certainly true that he insults a wide variety of people, but he has seemed to really struggle with women opponents, women critics, and particularly black women who are critics.”

She continued, “Trump is a man of few moves, and so we have seen him make the same ones over and over. You are correct that he is trying to run against Kamala Harris the same way that he attacked President Obama when Obama was in office and Trump was flirting with the idea of running for president in 2011 and was promoting the birther lie, suggesting that the first black president was not legitimate to serve.”

Haberman added, “He has a lot of people around him who either support conspiracy theories, or don’t like what they see as the establishment, or are critical of certain kinds of Republicans, and when he is feeling cornered, he tends to the listen to those people. He is clearly feeling cornered right now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN