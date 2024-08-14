Chuck Todd: Harris Doesn’t Have ‘Many Fingerprints’ on Biden Policies Because She Wasn’t That ‘Involved’ as VP

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris benefits politically from the fact that “She doesn’t have that many fingerprints on the Biden administration” because “the Biden people did ice her out a lot, didn’t want her involved.”

Todd said, “I am getting more and more convinced than ever that we could actually be seeing essentially the mirror image of 2016, where Trump is the incumbent who’s not in office, just like Hillary was the incumbent who was not in office, and Harris is something new, we haven’t tried that. Trump was, oh, we hadn’t tried that. And that, right now, I think is probably her best asset.”

After host Kristen Welker pointed out that it’s a little odd that Harris, as the sitting Vice President, is running as the “new” candidate, Todd responded, “And here’s the irony, right? This has been, I think, a fairly miserable experience for her as Vice President, because it’s pretty clear the Biden people did ice her out a lot, didn’t want her involved. It might be the best thing to happen to her candidacy. She doesn’t have that many fingerprints on the Biden administration. I think some of the public believes that. It’s why some of this polling shows they think she’s going to govern in a new direction, and it’s a fair assumption, because she really wasn’t brought into the inner circle. So, many people tried to keep her out.”

