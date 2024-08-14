Chuck Todd: Trump’s Campaign Is ‘Celebrity Apprentice Season 15’

NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that former President Donald Trump’s campaign has turned into the 15th season of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Todd said, “He created a cult of personality, it’s fine. You know, I’ve been chomping at the bit to either make an apprentice metaphor or not, but, I mean, this is the Gary Busey “Celebrity Apprentice” season 15, right? Like he’s desperately trying to recreate the 2016 vibes, right, and that’s what’s really happening with him right now. And in fairness to him, he’s not the only candidate where when things go wrong, you sort of go back to your political womb. For him, his political womb is 2016. That was the one he won. So that’s why you hear talk of Kellyanne Conway coming on the plane. Maybe she can talk him into being slightly more disciplined because she seemed to pull it off for the last 11 days of the campaign in 2016.”

He added, “I was struck at the Republican convention when he spoke, remember who’s in the hall, these are the die hards, these are the MAGA hat people, and he kept droning on and on, and you saw his most fervent supporters looking at their phones, scrolling Instagram or whatever they’re scrolling. ”

