CNN’s Acosta Presses Harris Spox: ‘Would It Kill You Guys to Have a Press Conference?’

Wednesday on “CNN Newsroom,” host Jim Acosta pressed Vice President Kamala Harris communications director Michael Tyler over her lack of media interviews and press conferences.

Acosta asked, “I’m sure this is not going to be the first time you’ve heard this question, but the Trump campaign is also going after the vice president for not doing enough interviews, for not holding a press conference. Would it kill you guys to have a press conference? Why hasn’t she had a press conference?”

Tyler said, “Listen the Vice President and Governor Walz has been busy crisscrossing this country since the launch of this campaign and adding a Governor Walz to the ticket. You saw the ways in which they went across the battleground states last week, generating rallies of thousands, 10,000 here, 15,000 there.”

Acosta pressed, “But Michael, you know, a campaign rally is not a press conference. Do you mind if I cut in? I mean, you know campaign rally is not a press conference. Why isn’t she had a press conference? She’s the vice president, she can handle the questions, why not do it?”

Tyler said, “We absolutely are going to do it. You hear her take questions as she’s out on the stump, and as she said last week, we’re going to be having a sit-down interview here before the end of the month.”

Acosta said, “One interview by the end of the month, that is not a lot. Can you commit to a press conference by the end of the month?”

Tyler said, “We will commit to directly engage with the voters. They’re actually going to decide this election, and that is going to be complete with rallies, with sit-down interviews, with press conferences, with all the digital assets at our disposal. We are running a campaign that is built to communicate with the voters.”

