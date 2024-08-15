Sununu: If Trump Keeps His Focus He Can Win By a ‘Landslide’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that he can win the election if former President Donald Trump stays focused.

Sununu said, “In September and October the cost of living will be a real issue in this campaign, a very real issue for Americans. As long as the former president can keep his focus there and stay professional on the campaign and talk about the things Americans want to talk about, as soon as he goes off tangent that’s where he lets the Democrats take the election that should be his by a landslide it really should.”

He added, “He is getting back to it. I’ve always said the best poll number you’re going to see, the first real unjust after Labor Day, after Americans kind of digest all this, after the Democratic Convention. But at the end of the day if he can focus on those issues the last 60 days he should win this. Any other candidate would be winning huge. This is on Trump’s shoulders to close the deal.”

Sununu added, “He should be winning big and if he stays professional and focuses on his campaign and those undecided voters not just his base. That’s what matters and that’s how he can get that fire back he had a month and a half ago.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN