Carville: Harris-Walz ‘Classy,’ Trump-Vance ‘Trashy’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Friday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that the Democrats’ ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) was “classy” while former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was “trashy.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “One of the candidates said, I will focus on cutting needless bureaucracy and unnecessary regulatory red tape and encourage innovative technologies. That candidate was not Donald Trump. So, my question to you is, why do we care over and over that Trump is the pro-business candidate?”

Carville said, “That is a good question. Joe Biden got the economy in the dump, just minor detail. When I watched the opening of the show I thought this race is classy versus trashy. We have a classy ticket and they have a trashy ticket. And they are criticizing, you know, honorable people with honorable service. He can not, you know, he wines, he is entitled to personal attacks. It is sort of hilarious when you watch these people say, ‘Oh just get back to the issues’ What issue? Crime is down, border crossings are down, inflation is down. I got news for you, problems are not static. They are addressed and they get better. We will have a Fed rate cut in mid-September. I think democratic party has two classy candidates and they have two trashy candidates. That is what I think this election boils down to.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN