Frank Luntz: Trump Needs to ‘Shut Up,’ Stop Acting Like a ‘Petulant Child’

Republican pollster Frank Luntz said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that he would tell former President Donald Trump to “shut up” and stop attacking Vice President Kamala Harris.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “We saw that event from Trump yesterday, where his campaign was clearly setting him up to do exactly what you’re talking about, right? He was next to groceries that have clearly risen in cost but instead he was saying things like, I’m entitled to attack Kamala Harris. How do you think in your experience how voters reacted to moments like that from Trump.”

Luntz said, “They expected, but it doesn’t mean that they appreciate it and they’re going to vote for it. They’ve known Donald Trump since 2015. They’ve not known Vice President Harris she can be defined, which is what Trump is trying to do. The problem is, where’s the campaign is focused on substance? And where she’s changed your point of view. Trump is focused on insults.”

He added, “If I were advising him, which I’m not, I would look him straight in the eye and say, ‘Sir, you need to shut up. You need to stop behaving like a petulant child and start focusing on what the American people want, in a way that they want to hear it.’ Look, if I yelled at you every time you had me on, you’ll stop having me on and you stop listening. Trump doesn’t understand that. People have to tell him the truth because at this point she gotten her convention bounce before the convention and I think Harris could have a five or six point lead coming out of that convention if Donald Trump continues to behave the way that he has.”

