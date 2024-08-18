JD Vance: Harris Is ‘Stagnating and Leveling Off’ Her Initial Polling ‘Sugar High’

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers were “stagnating and leveling off.”

Host Shannon Bream asked, “You talk about your message, but is it not landing?”

Vance said, “What we have certainly seen is Kamala Harris got a bit of a sugar high a couple weeks ago but what we have actually seen from our own internal data is Kamala Harris has already leveled off. If you talk to insiders in the Kamala Harris campaign they are very worried about where they are.”

Bream said, “How does that not line up then with another poll we got out this morning, Washington Post, ABC, they’re giving the vice president nationally a four to five-point lead?I mean, those are new numbers. So if you think the momentum is not swinging or your internal polls are suggesting differently, every other poll that’s been released has shown great momentum in her direction.”

Vance said, “You know, Shannon, I think there are a lot of polls that actually show her stagnating and leveling off. Of course, ABC, Washington Post was a wildly inaccurate pollster in the summer of 2020.”

He added, “We can’t worry about polls. Consistently, what you’ve seen in 2016 and 2020 is that the media uses fake polls to drive down Republican turnout and to create dissension and conflict with Republican voters. I’m telling you, every single person who’s watching this, the Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot. We are going to win this race.”

