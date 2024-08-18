Jeffries: Trump ‘Often Engaged in Racial Arson’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump was “often engaged in racial arson.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “I wanted to get your reaction to something President Trump said recently about vice president harris and her race at an event for black journalists take a listen.”

At a NAJB event in July, Trump said, “I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know.”

Tapper asked, “What was your response when you heard that?”

Jeffries said, “It was very ignorant statement made by the former president but we should not be surprised because this is someone who’s often engaged in racial arson to try to inflame passions amongst the American people in a very unproductive way. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are running a forward looking, joyful campaign. The difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is as wide as the Grand Canyon. Kamala Harris is about unity. Donald Trump is about division. Kamala Harris is about the future. Donald Trump represents the past. Kamala Harris will build an economy that allows the middle-class and everyday Americans to get ahead. Donald Trump wants to go back to the to an economy economy where his main emphasis is big tax cuts for the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected.”

