Whitmer: So Many Died from COVID Because Trump ‘Put Out Misinformation’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “we saw so many deaths from COVID because” former President Donald Trump put out misinformation.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s talk big picture. The campaign is only a month old. Everything she’s said in the past is starting to come into focus. When she ran in 2020, she called for banning fracking, supporting single-payer health care and eliminating private health insurance. The campaign says she no longer supports those positions. The Trump campaign is calling here a chameleon. Do you think vice president has to explain more on why she has shifted on those positions?”

Whitmer said, “Any insult from the Trump campaign is laughable when you think about his years in office and who he fought for. He fought for himself. He’s laid out nothing in terms of a vision for America. He’s feeding into people’s anxieties and anger. That’s what he’s always does. He has never done anything that makes someone’s life a little better.”

She added, “In fact, his time in office we have record job loss. We saw so many deaths from COVID because it was, he put out misinformation, denied that it was even a problem. I mean, this is a guy who he calls other people name, but offers nothing of value to the American people when it comes to a vision or a plan to make people’s lives better. That contrast is stark. What you will see this week in Chicago is a bunch of happy warriors who understand the middle class, understand how we pull more people into the middle class and make sure every one of us can have the path of prosperity and live the American dream and take care of our families.”

