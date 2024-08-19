Buttigieg on if Harris Will Back Israel Arms Embargo to Win Votes: She Backs Peace, ‘Focused on Outreach’ to Protesters

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who appeared in his personal capacity, responded to a question on if the Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, will ever support a ceasefire and arms embargo on Israel to win votes by stating that Harris is “behind peace. She’s one of the first people to have spoken out in the administration about a ceasefire. It has to be the kind of ceasefire that comes with the hostages coming home,” And has “been very focused on outreach to those who are taking to the streets, because of the passion they feel about what has always been one of the most ferociously difficult and complex issues in the world.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Now, we just saw some protesters outside. There are a lot of them, right? And a lot of — multiple issues, but obviously, the Israel-Gaza war is first and foremost among them. And there are uncommitted delegates here, they have spoken, said we represent 700,000 people. One of them told our Donie O’Sullivan, we’re looking for a ceasefire, an arms embargo, and to stop sending weapons. Is that something the Democratic Party, that Kamala Harris will ever get behind in order to get those votes?”

Buttigieg responded, “Well, I think she’s behind peace. She’s one of the first people to have spoken out in the administration about a ceasefire. It has to be the kind of ceasefire that comes with the hostages coming home, and she has spoken to the complexity of this issue, but, importantly, also been very focused on outreach to those who are taking to the streets, because of the passion they feel about what has always been one of the most ferociously difficult and complex issues in the world. And you compare that to what we’re seeing from the Trump-Vance ticket. Remember, Donald Trump is interested in using the military to shut down protesters on American soil. You’re not going to see that here. You’re going to see respect for anybody who is peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett