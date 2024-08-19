Carville: ‘Possible Pitfalls’ for Harris — Stop Being So ‘Giddy’ Dems

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Vice President Kamala Harris faces possible pitfalls in the run-up to November, so Democrats should “stop being giddy all the time.”

Carville said, “Democrats are feeling better. That’s undeniable.”

He continued, “The vice president would have to win almost by three points in the popular vote to win the electoral college and I also would point out that when President Trump runs his he over performs his polling average. He did it in an 2016, a national poll were actually pretty spot on but they didn’t poll in the stayed.”

Carville added, “Then they polled in the states in 2020 and you would have thought Biden was going to win these states by eight points. He didn’t. President Biden did no such thing. So these people need to have some reality infused in their optimism.”

He concluded, “I’m glad that people are feeling better. I’m glad that people excited. But anybody that looks at this with any sense of history, any sense of objective cities sees that there’s plenty possible pitfalls that we face. What we need to acknowledge that and stop being giddy all the time.”

