Dem Sen. Murphy: Harris Will ‘Have More Details’ Around Economic Plan ‘When She Wins’

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that when 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris gives her economic plan to Congress and “when she wins, she’s going to have more details around it.”

Host Kayna Whitworth asked, “I do want to ask you about what Vice President Harris said yesterday. She was asked how she would pay for her quite ambitious economic plan that was unveiled on Friday, and she said return on investment is how she would plan to pay for that. Can you elaborate for us on what that means?”

Murphy responded, “Yeah, when you put money in the pockets of very poor families, that money goes right back into the economy. That money creates jobs. And so, making investments in the middle of the country, in some of the families that are struggling the most can end up growing the overall size of the economy. I’m sure, when she presents this plan to Congress, when she wins, she’s going to have more details around it. But I don’t think there’s any doubt that there is a real potential for the overall size of the economy and then the revenue that the government collects to increase as you put money into the hands of some of the neediest families.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett