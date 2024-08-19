S.E. Cupp: Bill Clinton Is a ‘Bad Look’ for Democrats, ‘Quit’ Him

Political commentator S.E. Cupp said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Bill Clinton should not be at the Democratic National Convention because he was a “bad look” in contrast to the “decency” of President Joe Biden.

Host Sara Sidner said, “People will think they know what Trump stands for compared to Harris. Now, granted, she’s been in the position for less than a month running as the presidential nominee. How do you think that she should try to define herself?”

Cupp said, “I mean, people especially in the all-important swing states, I talked to them all the time, they want to know well how this government, a Harris-Walz administration will solve their problems. They want specifics, not just on inflation and on the border, but on housing prices and mortgage rates, the cost of goods all kinds of things, abortion. What are you going to do specifically?”

She added, “Joe Biden will talk about decency tonight. That’s important. That’s a great contrast. However this is just an aside, you can take it as you will. But I don’t know why Bill Clinton is still at these DNC’s. He is a problem. He is a bad look for Democrats. He has been at every DNC since he was elected, and there’s no good reason for it. Quit Bill Clinton, finally, please.”

