Kevin O’Leary: Kamala’s ‘Ministry of Pricing’ Is ‘Not America’

Pam Key

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic plan to pass a federal ban on price gouging was “not America.”

O’Leary said, “Price fixing, we tried that in the seventies. That is beyond crazy. Can you imagine an America where there is a ministry of pricing for groceries that tells a farmer what an apple can be sold for and what you can buy it for? I mean, that is a horror film on Netflix no one has even written the script for it. That is not America.”

He continued. “Price-fixing was tried in Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, USSR in the late eighties. It just reduces the supply like crazy. It’s a really bad idea.”

O’Leary added, “When you talk about price-fixing groceries, you’re going to have to explain how you are going to do that. And I think that is what may fall down. I really need these policies and these ideas of which for example, $25,000 to an individual to buy a home in a constrained market? I’m a real estate guy that is beyond insane. The amount of inflation that would create, all of that capital that would go to the seller.”

