CNN’s Jennings: Dems Want People to Vote for Kamala Based on Vibes, Attitude

Wednesday, during CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, network contributor Scott Jennings criticized Democrats for building up Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for the White House with “vibes” and “attitude.”

According to Jennings, the discussion about Harris was devoid of details about how her administration would implement a policy agenda that reflected her career.

“I think the Democrats want people to vote for her based on vibes or an attitude and not really think all that hard about what it would mean to implement the kind of policy agenda she has most stood for in her career,” Jennings said. “And Anderson, there may not be a debate about who can be more joyful, but there has to be a debate about who can get the country back on track when three-quarters of the country think it’s on the wrong one.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor