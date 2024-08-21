JD Vance: Democrats Hate Trump More than They Love America

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the Democratic Party was “clearly about their hatred” of former President Donald Trump.

Discussing the Democratic National Convention, host Ainsley Earhardt said, “There were a lot of vibes, lots of energy. How is this working?”

Vance said, “I don’t think it’s working very well Ainsley but obviously I’m not the target audience here. When you have Barack Obama the former Democratic President of the United States sitting there and making his big speech and Kamala Harris is ninety miles away I think it suggests there party is not especially unified.”

He continued, “We know Barack Obama is one of the people who really forced Joe Biden out of the race to begin with. So I think the conflict is buried beneath the surface but there for all to see.”

He added, “For American people, what you ask yourself what is Democratic Party about in this country in 2024? It is clearly about their hatred of Donald Trump more than their love for America. They talked about Trump more than they talked about inflation, more than they talked about their foreign policy achievements, more than they talked about the economy. I think that suggests thing that really unites Democratic Party is not any shared vision for how they want to advance this country, it is hatred of one person. A person by the way who took a bullet for this country just a few short weeks ago.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN