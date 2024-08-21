PA Gov. Shapiro: I Can’t Say Why Harris Flipped on Fracking, She Can Do That 

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) responded to a question on why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris flip-flopped on a fracking ban by stating that “I think she can explain why she’s taken that position. What I will say is that she’s listening to the good people of Pennsylvania.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Back in 2019, when Kamala Harris was first running for president, she supported a ban on fracking. Now, she doesn’t. That’s one policy issue that Republicans point to to say you can’t trust her. That, obviously is an important issue in your state of Pennsylvania. How do you explain her shift there?”

Shapiro answered, “Well, I think she can explain why she’s taken that position. What I will say is that she’s listening to the good people of Pennsylvania. I’m an all-of-the-above energy Governor. I think that’s where a lot of people are in Pennsylvania. And that’s clearly where the Vice President is. We understand in Pennsylvania that being all of the above on energy means job creation, it also means addressing climate change. You can walk and chew gum at the same time. You can do both. We are proving that in Pennsylvania, and Kamala Harris understands that.”

