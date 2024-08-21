Warren on Harris Flipping on Fracking, Single-Payer: ‘We’re Dealing with the Issues’ ‘Right in Front of Us’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris abandoning her support for banning fracking and Medicare for all that she expressed during the 2020 race by stating that “we’re dealing with the issues that are right in front of us.”

CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked, “You and Vice President Harris both ran in the 2019 Democratic primary — for the 2020 election I should say, in 2019. She has changed her position on Medicare for all, banning fracking, things that you were once in agreement on. I wonder what you make of that. Is that — are you okay with that, or is it cold, hard, political calculus of where the electorate is now? What do you make of that?”

Warren answered, “I see it, right now is — we’re dealing with the issues that are right in front of us. And the big issue right now for us is, first, that we need to protect access to Roe v. Wade, access to abortion across this country. Let’s keep in mind, 30% of all women in America now live in a state that effectively bans abortion. And if Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) make it to the White House, it won’t be 30%, it’ll be 100%. The other thing that we are all tightly focused on and that a president Harris is going to lead us on is how to cut down the costs for American families. She’s put out some really strong plans, like those on price gouging. Donald Trump’s got nothing. So, I think these are the two big contrasts, and they tell us the most about who Kamala Harris is and what kind of a president she will be.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett