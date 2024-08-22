CNN Goes Dark for Over Two Minutes During Democratic National Convention

Thursday, during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, CNN went black for over two minutes during its coverage of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) speech.

In the middle of Whitmer’s speech, the feed abruptly cuts to a black screen with no audio. After two minutes of silence, Whitmer’s speech was over, and “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria was walking on stage when the audio and video were restored.

