Dem Gov. Green on Harris’ Flip-Flops: People Will Vote on Character and Who Is ‘Sane’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) responded to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris changing positions on multiple issues by stating that “people are going to vote based on character and who they feel is kind of a sane human being.”

Host Blake Burman said, “[T]his morning, I woke up, and I just wondered, purely to myself, what happened when Kamala Harris dropped out in 2019. And so, I just Googled it and started reading and there was that New York Times article, which basically, I wanted to remind myself — it just basically lays out, she couldn’t manage the campaign and she was changing all over the place on the issues. Joe Biden handed her over a fully functioning operation, and now changing on the issues is a strength for her and being a prosecutor is a strength for her. But she is sort of all over the place when it comes to those issues. And I just wonder, Governor, what you think, at the end of the day, matters and what you think sticks.”

Green responded, “Well, I can tell you, people are going to vote based on character and who they feel is kind of a sane human being. I was actually in — and I’ll tell you a personal story, I was in the midst of hosting an event for President Biden right as he then made that patriotic decision for the whole country, frankly, to step out and to hand it over to Kamala. And we went from a lot of people saying, I’m sorry, Josh, I just can’t do it because I feel like it’s a lost cause, to all of those people I called begging me to give them tickets and get them in there at absolutely top-level support for Kamala. The hunger is impossible to calculate with polls right now. So, that is a good thing. Also, we’re looking at two very different human beings, and, look, I’m a physician, I will tell you that former President Trump has a very difficult personality disorder to put back into the White House and people feel that.”

Later, Green added that Trump will lose voters over his position on abortion.

