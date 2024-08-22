Harris Senior Adviser Bottoms: Kamala’s Rise ‘Has Been Divine Timing’

Harris-Walz senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s rise since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race has “been divine timing.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “It’s pretty amazing that we’re at this place where that’s not even a debate. With the Harris-Walz campaign has accomplished in such a short time that they both have been on the ticket is really nothing short of communications mastery. The vice president has seized the mantle of freedom with the the small assist from Beyonce. The idea that when we fight, we win, and the really amazing nine-year effort of how to tackle Donald Trump has been solved in five weeks. Shrink him down to size and treat him like you would any bully.”

Bottoms said, “It’s like it’s been divine timing. It has all come together perfectly. The important thing is when we need that momentum. We have to keep it going. It’s great that we’re excited that we’re in this arena and this city that’s just full of energy, but now we have to take it back to our communities. It’s not over until it’s over, but boy is this a great way to kick off the rest of the campaign season.”

