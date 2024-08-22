McCaskill: ‘The Democratic Party Has Taken Over Both Freedom and Football’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Democrats had taken over “both freedom and football.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I start with you as mom, I will confess my ugly tears when Hope and Gus were overcome with emotion seeing their very normal dad out on that biggest stage in American politics.”

McCaskill said, “Yeah, this week has been, for me, like laughing and crying. It’s like how can you not tear up watching Gus and his love just spew forth.”

She added, “By the way, can I mention something, the Democratic Party has taken over both freedom and football. Who would have thunk, who would have thunk that our party would steal so effectively freedom and football are from the Republicans? I love it. I love freedom, and as you know, I’m a ridiculous football fan.”

