MSNBC’s Wallace: Kamala ‘Disqualified’ Trump from Ever Being the Commander-in-Chief

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her network’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention that Vice President Kamala Harris “disqualified” former President Donald Trump from ever being the country’s commander-in-chief during her speech.

Wallace said, “The speech is so many things. I think there was some incorrect analysis out there that she somehow had to pass the commander-in-chief test. She is the sitting vice president, The Wall Street Journal reported on her the vital role she had in helping the hostage release, big effort from the Biden-Harris administration. I think what she did tonight was disqualified Donald Trump from ever being the country’s commander-in-chief.”

She added, “She said this, ‘fellow Americans, elections not only the most important election in our lives, it is the most portent in the life of our nation.’ And you take her speech and you take some of these lines former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta who said, ‘Every president since World War II, Republican and Democrat has shared the belief in America must protect democracy in the world. Every president has honored our veterans sacrifices. Every president but one.’ Add Adam Kinzinger and Congressman Ruben Gallego and their indictments of Donald Trump’s disrespect and disregard for members of the military, especially those who have been injured or died in service to the country. They were scathing and they were elevated on the biggest stage in American politics and I think they closed the door on the minds of anyone watching on Donald Trump ever passing the commander-in-chief test again.”

