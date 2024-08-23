Scarborough Says Kamala Proposals ‘Ain’t Socialism’ — ‘That’s Pragmatic Politics’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough praised Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the Democrat presidential and vice-presidential nominees, respectively, for their policy proposals and endeavors.

According to the former Republican congressman turned MSNBC co-host, such proposals were not “socialism,” but “pragmatic politics.”

“[H]ow right the senator is that often what’s branded as far-left and progressive is right in the middle of where so many Americans are,” he said. “Like, for instance, Tim Walz is being attacked as a communist, as a socialist. Why? Because he wanted hungry kids in Minnesota to have breakfast and lunch at school. Kamala Harris being called a communist — a socialist, a communist because she wants to make it easier for younger Americans to get that first house, which they cannot get now.”

“They are shut out of the American dream that we grew up with and so Kamala Harris is saying, ‘Let’s see what we can all do together so younger Americans can get that first home,'” Scarborough continued. “That ain’t socialism. That is pragmatic politics that a lot of Americans support.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor