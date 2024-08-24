CNN’s Collins: Harris Should Do Press Interviews if She Wants Nuclear Codes

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris should do interviews because “anyone who wants to have access to the nuclear codes should be willing to sit down and take questions.”

Host Bill Maher said, “What do you think about the fact that Kamala doesn’t talk to the press? In a way, I feel like it’s more insulting than what Trump does. And Trump says you’re the enemy of the people, which is pretty bad. What she’s kind of saying is, I don’t need you, and I’m not talking to you, you don’t matter, you’re not relevant anymore. To me, that’s even worse than I hate you. It’s like, I don’t think about you.”

Collins responded, “I don’t know if it’s worse than denigrating the press on a daily basis, which is what Donald Trump did. I covered him in the White House every day as a correspondent, and oftentimes, to kind of shake you if you were asking him a question, he would try to get into a personal argument with you or just deny or lie about what you were asking about. And so, I don’t know if I would compare the two. I do think she should talk to the press. I think anyone who wants to have access to the nuclear codes should be willing to sit down and take questions. And we’d love to have her on the show.”

