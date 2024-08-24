Maher: Left’s Narrative on Project 2025 Is Wrong, Trump Disowned It as Hard as a Dem Would

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while people on the left act like Project 2025 is the Republican Party’s platform, Trump disowned it and “I couldn’t ask for a better statement about it from a Democrat.”

Maher said, “Can I say a thing about this Project 2025? Because this is apparently the — if you just watch the left wing, this is apparently the platform of the Republican Party. I thought it was. I saw Kenan do a very funny bit about it. But, when I looked at it a little further, this is Trump on Project 2025, ‘[S]ome of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.’ Well, I couldn’t ask for a better statement about it from a Democrat. So, there’s that.”

He continued, “Then again, okay, here are some of the main things in it: Gay protections are going to be over, he’s not going to do that. Trump is not going to do that. He [doesn’t] hate gay people and he loves Peter Thiel. That’s not going to happen. Pay more for prescription drugs, yeah, that could happen under Trump. Abortion ban, yeah, that could happen under Trump. Purge the civil service, that’s definitely going to happen under Trump. And eliminate the Department of Education, well, I wouldn’t eliminate them, but how about a little accountability?”

