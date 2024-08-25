Bernie Sanders: ‘We Have a Crisis at the Border’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the United States has a “crisis at the border” that needed to be addressed by immigration reform.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “On immigration, when Harris ran for the Democratic nomination against you and others in 2020, she said she favored decriminalizing illegal border crossing. She even suggested she would be in favor of abolishing ICE. Now, of course, she’s taking, at least rhetorically, a much tougher line on border security.”

He asked, “What do you think of her transformation on this issue?”

Sander said, “I don’t think it’s a question of transformation. We have a crisis at the border. We’ve got to make sure that fentanyl does not get into this country. We have to crack down on illegal immigration, but what we need is comprehensive immigration reform. I mean, you got God knows how many young people in this country as a result of DACA who deserve to gain citizenship. We need need skilled workers and we need workers in this country, a lot of labor shortages all over America, where immigrants can play an important role. So keeping people from illegally entering the country, obviously, is the right thing to do. but we need comprehensive immigration reform and I suspect that is what the vice president supports.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN