CNN’s Jennings: Incumbent Harris Can’t ‘Wash Off’ Biden’s Blunders

Political commentator Scott Jennings said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Vice President Kamala Harris can not “wash off” the mistake of the Biden-Harris administration.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Do you agree with the assessment that still Donald Trump has the edge? I mean, that it is still right track, wrong track numbers. It’s still a change election, and Vice President Harris is the incumbent.”

Jennings said, “Yes, I totally agree with that. And that’s the one thing about the convention that I think they couldn’t wash off or they’re trying and with this new TV ad from Kamala Harris. There’s just a complete ignoring of the fact that she’s the sitting vice president, that she’s been at the center of American public affairs for a number of years, that she has a voting record, that she has public statements and that she has a record for the last three-and-a-half years..”

He added, “I don’t know how they plan to cure that. I suspect, at some point, she’s going to have to look into a television camera and answer this question. Can you name one or two things that you think Joe Biden has done wrong? And she’s going to have to decide whether to answer that question or not. It’s hard because the most consequential decisions he made, she was either the last person in the room on Afghanistan, her words, or she went up to the Senate and cast the tie-breaking votes. So I don’t know how she’s going to break with him but if she wears him for the rest so the election, it will be very difficult to win.”

