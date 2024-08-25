Jason Miller: Kamala Owns Harris-Biden’s Failures, Especially on Foreign Policy

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz” that Vice President Kamala Harris was responsible for the failures of the Biden-Harris administration, particularly on foreign policy.

Miller said, “When I you take a look at the past three and a half years, just as the border or czar, allowing 20 million illegals into the country. She was the deciding vote for two massive pieces of legislation that led to the largest growth in inflation in the last 40 years and the chaos we’ve seen from Afghanistan to Ukraine, even today in the Middle East is all due to the Harris-Biden administration.”

He added, “When we talk about Afghanistan, for example, Kamala Harris was the last person in the room when he made that decision. So whatever advice she gave him had horrific results because with Afghanistan, that then spurred on what happened in Ukraine, the involvement in Iran led to the October 7th terrorist attacks against Israel. But Kamala Harris can’t have it both ways. She can’t fly around on air force two and try to take credit for so-called accomplishments but then try to pretend the last three and a half years didn’t happen.”

