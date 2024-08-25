Vance Calls for End to Catch-and-Release, Asylum, Mass Parole

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a second Trump administration would stop catch-and-release and granting asylum to migrants.

Host Kristen Welker said, “There has been a lot of discussion about Donald Trump’s mass deportation. More than 11 million U.S. citizens live in households with mixed immigration status including more than 5 million children. If you and former President Trump were elected, would you separate families as a part of your mass deportation effort?”

Vance said, “It’s important to sequence this in the right way. If you want to get control of the illegal immigration problem, you have to stop the bleeding. You have to stop so many people from coming here illegally in the first, and that means undoing everything that Kamala Harris did on day one of the administration.”

He added, “You have to reimpose deportations, stop catch and release and stop granting asylum and says that they need asylum and stop granting mass parole. These policies are why we have the immigration crisis that we have. Focusing on fixing the problem, but before we fix the problem, we have to stop the problem from getting worse.”

