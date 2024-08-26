CNN’s Acosta Questions if Trump Is ‘Politicizing’ Soldiers Deaths by Visiting Arlington

CNN host Jim Acosta asked Monday on “Newsroom” if former President Donald Trump should be at Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath to mark the third anniversary of the attack on Abbey Gate.

Acosta said, “Former President Trump was at Arlington National Cemetery, where he marked the three-year anniversary of the bombing that killed 13 service members during the Afghanistan withdrawal. This is someone who, according to his own former chief of staff, said Americans who died in war are, ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ Trump denies that, although John Kelly confirms that Trump did say that. He more recently said a civilian award is, ‘better than the Medal of Honor.’ You’re a former Army Ranger. Is he politicizing these soldiers’ deaths? Should even be at Arlington National Cemetery if he’s going to make some politics out of this?”

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) said, “Well, I also mourn the death of those 13 service members. Every death of a service member is a tragedy. At the same time, I mourn the deaths of the over 2,400 service members who died during the 20 years we were at war. And I just look at President Biden, under whose leadership we actually ended, and made the tough decision to end our nation’s longest war. It became very clear to me years ago that this war was not winnable through military means. Sitting here today, we are honoring the death of those who died in service to our country. And at the same time, we are not at war in Afghanistan. And that was the right decision by President Biden.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN