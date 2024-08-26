Cruz: Trump Should Agree to ‘Whatever Stupid Rules’ the Harris Campaign Wants

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) urged former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, to agree to any rules the Harris campaign wanted regarding a potential debate.

According to the Texas Republican, the debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, will likely be rigged regardless of the rules, allowing Harris to avoid any challenges to her candidacy.

“[B]ut look, Sean — I think Trump needs to do the debate, and frankly, I think you should agree to whatever stupid rules they want,” Cruz said. “It’s going to be hostile and rigged regardless and I think Kamala Harris would love to cancel the debate and blame it on Trump. Look, she’s in a basement. They don’t want her challenged ever. If they have an excuse to get out of a debate, they can literally do nothing for the next 71 days except count on the corporate media to lie.”

